Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 29th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MOTS opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.60. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

