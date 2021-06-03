MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $19.84. MorphoSys shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

