Morgan Stanley Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $94.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NTAP traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 69,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

