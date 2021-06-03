Morgan Stanley Increases Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $31.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 28.87. 18,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,571. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.