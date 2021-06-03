Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $59.26. 28,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.