MKM Partners Lowers The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Price Target to C$1.00

Jun 3rd, 2021

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday.

FLWR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,387. The Flowr has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$106.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28.

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

