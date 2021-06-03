Mizuho Lowers LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Underperform

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.