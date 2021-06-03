Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $432.20 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Mixin has a market capitalization of $242.28 million and $30,739.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be bought for approximately $432.20 or 0.01119435 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

