Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.77

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.