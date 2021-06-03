Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mitchells & Butlers to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

59.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitchells & Butlers and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors 796 4307 4889 181 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitchells & Butlers has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers Competitors -2.82% -56.99% -0.46%

Volatility & Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion -$142.90 million -59.63 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors $1.60 billion $85.39 million 1.77

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers competitors beat Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.