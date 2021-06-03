Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 26 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after acquiring an additional 281,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after acquiring an additional 276,187 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,229.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,159.94. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.02 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

