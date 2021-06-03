Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,808 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.