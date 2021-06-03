Mission Wealth Management LP Has $674,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $235.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.