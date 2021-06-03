Mission Wealth Management LP Has $434,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

