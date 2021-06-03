Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

