Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 3,723 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

