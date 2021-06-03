Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,524 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in General Mills by 53.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 132,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $11,467,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.