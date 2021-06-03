Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.12 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for approximately $603.61 or 0.01563271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and $445,424.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00287162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00197868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.01183898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,548.49 or 0.99836127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 53,209 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

