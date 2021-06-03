MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of MingZhu Logistics worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

