MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce sales of $60.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 435,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.61. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

