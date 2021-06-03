Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

Analysts at KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. KGI Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.47. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $182.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

