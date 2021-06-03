Michael J. Kasbar Buys 10,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INT stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

