Michael J. Kasbar Buys 10,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
INT stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
