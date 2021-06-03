MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Steven E. Buller purchased 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.