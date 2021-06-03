MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

