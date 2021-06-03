MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
MIN stock remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 393,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
