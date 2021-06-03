MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MIN stock remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 393,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.