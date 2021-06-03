MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

