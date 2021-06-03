MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
