Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.89 ($10.46).

Metro stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.78. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

