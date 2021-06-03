Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

