Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $120.19.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
