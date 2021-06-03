MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $31.45 on Thursday, reaching $1,331.00. 4,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,923. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $838.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,472.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4,394.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

