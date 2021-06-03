Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,088 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.5% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 215,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

