Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.18. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

