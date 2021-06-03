Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

