Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.84. 61,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

