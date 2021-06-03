Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.30. 7,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,543 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

