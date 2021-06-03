Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 127,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

