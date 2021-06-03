Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $385.60. 271,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

