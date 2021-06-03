Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.65% of Mattel worth $600,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,136,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

