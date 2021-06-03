Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $163,150.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,089.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00.

MATX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Matson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

