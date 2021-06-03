Matryx Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Matryx coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $842,648.43 and $5,310.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

