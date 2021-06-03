Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -155.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.