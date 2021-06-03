Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 374.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NLY opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

