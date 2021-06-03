Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

