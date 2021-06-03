Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 8,118 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 369.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

