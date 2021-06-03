Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $901,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 373.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

