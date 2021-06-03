Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.02 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 374.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 259,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,278 shares of company stock worth $5,947,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.