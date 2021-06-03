Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 4,113 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 140.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $243,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $228,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

