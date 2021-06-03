Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 23,104 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

