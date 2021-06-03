Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 23,104 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
LKQ stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
