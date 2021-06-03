Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

