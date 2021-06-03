Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.08. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.67, with a volume of 221,958 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.30.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is -91.32%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

