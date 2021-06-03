Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,437 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

